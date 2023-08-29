Royal Bank of Canada Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $7.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.