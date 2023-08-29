RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.84. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.