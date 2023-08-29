Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.40. 1,831,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,514 shares of company stock worth $259,029,746 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

