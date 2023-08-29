Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,390 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 978,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,867. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

