SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74,729 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,729 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,020,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 848,053 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 828,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,347. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

