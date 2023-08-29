SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,844.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 2,645,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,251. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

