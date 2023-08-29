SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

VHT traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.34. 107,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average is $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

