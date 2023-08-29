SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.88. 3,748,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,905. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.