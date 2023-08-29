SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $97.60 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

