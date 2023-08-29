SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 131.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,827,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.49. 2,434,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,093. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

