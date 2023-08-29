SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 855,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,121,000 after purchasing an additional 140,902 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 212,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. 205,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

