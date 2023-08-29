SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $246,000. Gruss & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $642,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.1 %

QQQ traded up $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.55. 46,851,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,359,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

