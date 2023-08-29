SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,239 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

MLPX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,654. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $960.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

