Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Drops By 21.7%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,908.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,179.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 43,823 shares of company stock worth $199,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

