Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Grows By 14.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

BDX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.45. The company had a trading volume of 536,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.13. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

