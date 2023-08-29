Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Drops By 35.8%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.63 on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
China Railway Group Company Profile
