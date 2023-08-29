Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Drops By 35.8%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the July 31st total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.63 on Tuesday. China Railway Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.