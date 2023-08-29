Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rises By 15.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,436,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,772 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 924,791 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,856,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,495,000 after buying an additional 704,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 686,155 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.33 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

