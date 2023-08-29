Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Grows By 45.9%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 31st total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,533.0 days.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of Empire stock remained flat at $25.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Empire has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.