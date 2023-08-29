Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Grows By 45.9%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 31st total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,533.0 days.
Empire Price Performance
Shares of Empire stock remained flat at $25.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Empire has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $30.11.
Empire Company Profile
