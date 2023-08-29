Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 17.4%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DQJCY stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 21,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

