Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Declines By 17.4%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of DQJCY stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 21,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.
About Pan Pacific International
