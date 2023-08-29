Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Declines By 31.7%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Zoned Properties Price Performance

Zoned Properties stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

