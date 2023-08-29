SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 433.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CWYUF remained flat at $17.88 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.