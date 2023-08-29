SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.55. SOS shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 22,166 shares traded.

SOS Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.63.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SOS in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.