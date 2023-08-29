Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,746,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 2,203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,604. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DALXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Further Reading

