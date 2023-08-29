SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lowered by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.94. 2,278,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

