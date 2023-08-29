Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Bank of America

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $38.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

