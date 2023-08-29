STF Management LP Acquires 4,392 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,228. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

