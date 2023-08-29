STF Management LP Buys 6,620 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

