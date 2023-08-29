STF Management LP Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

STF Management LP raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.81. 878,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,517. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

