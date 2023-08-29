STF Management LP Has $422,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,331,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969,495. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,717,875. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

