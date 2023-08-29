STF Management LP Has $436,000 Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 156.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.7 %

PCAR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

