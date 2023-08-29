STF Management LP Has $518,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

STF Management LP raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $219.40. The company had a trading volume of 673,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.06. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

