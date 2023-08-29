STF Management LP Purchases 404 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

STF Management LP grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $667.69. The stock had a trading volume of 545,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.38.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

