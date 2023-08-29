StockNews.com Downgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.5 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,908 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

