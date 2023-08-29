StockNews.com Downgrades LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.65 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

