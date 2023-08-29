StockNews.com Downgrades LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:LXP opened at $9.65 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
