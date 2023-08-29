StockNews.com Downgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $321.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.69. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $788,992.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

