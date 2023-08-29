StockNews.com Downgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $842.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.42. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $25,591.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,867 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.