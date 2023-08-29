StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

