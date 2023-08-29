StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Computer Task Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth $633,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

