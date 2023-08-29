StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRTV

Veritiv Stock Up 0.2 %

VRTV opened at $168.12 on Friday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,791,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.