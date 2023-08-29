StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
NYSE:CHT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 72.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
Featured Articles
