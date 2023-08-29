StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 72.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

