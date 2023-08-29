StockNews.com Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.27.

NYSE ITW opened at $242.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

