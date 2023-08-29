StockNews.com Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

