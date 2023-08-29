StockNews.com Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 322.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

