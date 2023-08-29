StockNews.com Upgrades Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $231.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.