Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $63.11 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and $1.31 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.53 or 0.06215873 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,677,395 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

