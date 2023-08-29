Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,903,900 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the July 31st total of 3,394,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

About Sumitomo Pharma

OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $4.37 during trading on Tuesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

See Also

