Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

SNPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $443.68 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.45.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,096 shares of company stock worth $57,353,229. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

