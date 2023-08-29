Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $857,746.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $152.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,380. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

