Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 122,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.23. The company had a trading volume of 113,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,428. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,937 shares of company stock worth $8,130,854. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

