Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 384,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 680,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

